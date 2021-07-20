Ukraine - Zelensky's authoritarian turn?

President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun the third year of his presidency mired in mid-term unpopularity with a poll published last month showing that only 21.8 percent of Ukrainians would vote to re-elect him.
More than half would prefer him not even to run for a second term.
It's a steep decline from the 73 percent support that swept h...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
David Clark was special adviser on Europe at the UK Foreign Office (1997-2001) and now works as an independent analyst specialising in foreign policy and European affairs.
David Clark was special adviser on Europe at the UK Foreign Office (1997-2001) and now works as an independent analyst specialising in foreign policy and European affairs.