Pro-Europeans also culpable for new far-right alliance

Two years on from the European Parliament elections, in which the populist rightwing failed to deliver the earthquake some predicted, the parliament will likely soon become the home of a new Frankenstein far-right alliance of illiberal populists.
A "super group" as first envisaged by Steve Bannon, and a dream now pursued by Viktor Orbán, seems unlikely.
Even for some on the far-right, Orban and Marine Le Pen are too toxic, especially for those hoping to form national governing co...
Sophie In 't Veld is a Dutch MEP from the Democrats 66 party, of the Renew Europe liberal group.
