Ad
euobserver
The International Energy Agency recently said that new investments in fossil fuels are inconsistent with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU ambassadors failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday (2 June) over whether cross-border natural gas projects should continue to receive EU funding, under the TEN-E regulation, which is currently under revision.

The dispute comes after a group of member states put forward a new joint paper pushing for rules that exclude fossil-fuel funding - which directly opposes the leaked proposal from the European Council, drafted by the Portug...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Controversial EastMed pipeline not necessary, report warns
Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding
11 EU states want to cut fossil-fuels from cross-border projects
New EU rules for energy-project funding to keep fossil gas
The International Energy Agency recently said that new investments in fossil fuels are inconsistent with the 2015 Paris Agreement goal to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections