EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding

EU ambassadors failed to reach an agreement on Wednesday (2 June) over whether cross-border natural gas projects should continue to receive EU funding, under the TEN-E regulation, which is currently under revision.
The dispute comes after a group of member states put forward a new joint paper pushing for rules that exclude fossil-fuel funding - which directly opposes the leaked proposal from the European Council, drafted by the Portug...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.