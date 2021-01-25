Why Russia politics threaten European security

Arguments over the plight of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Saturday's (23 January) street protests across Russia demonstrate that there is no such thing as purely domestic politics, and may have serious implications for Europe.

Navalny, poisoned by Russian security officers in August, had been recuperating in Berlin until his return on 17 January.

His prompt arrest on questionable charges triggered major nationwide protests this past Saturday, but what was no doubt origina...