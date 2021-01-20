Portugal pushes to start delayed 'future EU' conference

Portugal will push to start the ill-fated Conference on the Future of Europe at the beginning of its six-month presidency.

The conference, designed to include European citizens in shaping the future direction of the bloc, has been not only on hold because of the pandemic, but also due to intra-institutional infighting.

The one issue preventing the start of the conference, even in digital format due to Covid-19 restrictions, is who will be the chair.

Portugal's prime mini...