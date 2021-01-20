Ad
Pressure on Frontex has intensified following last year's media reports implicating the agency in illegal push backs (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

EU Parliament pressing for inquiry into Frontex

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs in the European Parliament are pushing to open an inquiry into the EU's border agency Frontex as the negotiations on mandate and scope continue.

"We aspire to do it in two weeks, but maybe it is ambitious given the difficulties for bilateral negotiations, also with the current circumstances of Covid," said Spanish far-left MEP Sira Rego.

Rego made her comments earlier this week in a briefing with reporters, pointing out that 177 signatures are needed for the inquiry to launch...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

