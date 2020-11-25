Ad
Migrant women tend to face more obstacles when it comes to jobs, health and education. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU reaches out to nationals of migrant origin

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is seeking to better integrate migrants and Europeans with migrant backgrounds into larger society.

The guidelines unveiled on Tuesday (24 November) come on the heels of heated debates over the French concept of secularism.

"We have to admit that there are and remain risks that extremist organisations prey on the vulnerable and exploit voids left by public services of governmental structures," said commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas.

Schinas...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

