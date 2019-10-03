Draft EU migration deal has fatal flaw, warns ship captain

The recent draft agreement in Malta among a handful of EU states to help rescued migrants may actually force NGO rescue boats to break international law, according to Carola Rackete, captain of the Sea Watch 3 charity boat.
Speaking to MEPs on Thursday (3 October), Rackete warned the plan includes instructions that could require rescue boats such as her own to return people to Libya.
"I am in fact actually waiting for the momen...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.