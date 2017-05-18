Ad
euobserver
Mogherini: "The political decision is finalised" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

New HQ to take charge of EU military missions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have cleared the way for a new HQ to take charge of three military missions in a “couple of days”, as well as broader plans for joint defence.

The HQ will, in the words of 28 defence ministers adopted on Thursday (18 May), “assume responsibilities at the strategic level for the operational planning and conduct of the EU’s non-executive military missions” including “the three EU training missions deployed in Central African Republic, Mali, and Somalia”.

Missions of a “n...

