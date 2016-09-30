EU to ratify Paris climate deal

EU states have agreed to fast-track ratification of the Paris climate change agreement, making it possible for the deal to enter into force in November.

Environment ministers took the decision, which entails signing the treaty as a bloc, in Brussels on Friday (30 September), in what Miguel Arias Canete, the EU climate commissioner hailed as a "Deal! Historic day” on Twitter.

The European Parliament is expected to vote on it next Tuesday, to be followed by formal ratification in t...