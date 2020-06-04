Ad
Trade unions regretted the EU executive's decision and called on member states to implement stricter measures to protect workers until a treatment or vaccine is available (Photo: Carsten ten Brink)

EU Commission slammed for Covid-19 'mid-threat' ranking

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 June) classified the coronavirus as a "mid-level" threat to EU workers - drawing criticism from socialist MEPs and trade unions as the classification allows businesses to apply less stringent safety measures in the workplace.

The commission classified the virus as a level-3 hazard on a four-group risk list - although there is still no treatment available to prevent or cure coronavirus, a disease that has killed over 379,000 people worldwide.

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

