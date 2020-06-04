EU Commission slammed for Covid-19 'mid-threat' ranking

The European Commission on Wednesday (3 June) classified the coronavirus as a "mid-level" threat to EU workers - drawing criticism from socialist MEPs and trade unions as the classification allows businesses to apply less stringent safety measures in the workplace.

The commission classified the virus as a level-3 hazard on a four-group risk list - although there is still no treatment available to prevent or cure coronavirus, a disease that has killed over 379,000 people worldwide.

