Polish law 'undermining basis of EU legal order'

The European Commission has opened a fourth legal case in its bid to stop Poland from crashing out of the EU's legal order.

A new Polish law, which entered into force on 14 February, "undermines the independence of Polish judges," EU values commissioner Věra Jourová said in Brussels on Wednesday (29 April).

"The [new] disciplinary regime can be used as a system of political control of the content of judicial decisions", she said.

The law meant Polish judges could now be ...