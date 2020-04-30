Polish law 'undermining basis of EU legal order'

The European Commission has opened a fourth legal case in its bid to stop Poland from crashing out of the EU's legal order.
A new Polish law, which entered into force on 14 February, "undermines the independence of Polish judges," EU values commissioner Věra Jourová said in Brussels on Wednesday (29 April).
"The [new] disciplinary regime can be used as a system of political control of the content of judicial decisions", she said.
The law meant Polish judges could now be ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
