Contact-tracing apps: a major test for privacy in Europe

With a third of the world under lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, governments are exploring technological solutions to help ease current restrictions on movement.
Contact tracing apps are the tech tool of the mo...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Anna Bacciarelli is a reseracher for Amnesty International on artificial intelligence and big data.
Anna Bacciarelli is a reseracher for Amnesty International on artificial intelligence and big data.