Romania's Covid 'fourth wave' surpasses first outbreak

Romania's fourth-wave of Covid-19 risks making it the new 'Lombardy of Europe', in terms of both deaths and new infections.
The country's National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Covid Vaccination (CNCAV) sent out a warning over social media about the Covid death rate and the new record of daily Covid cases.
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
