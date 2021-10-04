Ad
euobserver
The weekly trend now puts Romania ahead of all other EU member states and sixth worldwide (Photo: General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Romania)

Romania's Covid 'fourth wave' surpasses first outbreak

Health & Society
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Romania's fourth-wave of Covid-19 risks making it the new 'Lombardy of Europe', in terms of both deaths and new infections.

The country's National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Covid Vaccination (CNCAV) sent out a warning over social media about the Covid death rate and the new record of daily Covid cases.

According to data

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

No confidence vote looms in Romania, as Covid cases spike
Romania tries meal-vouchers and lottery in vaccination push
Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates
Romania: Inside the EU's worst healthcare, as virus hits
The weekly trend now puts Romania ahead of all other EU member states and sixth worldwide (Photo: General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations Romania)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections