EU warns of winter famine in Afghanistan

Millions in northern Afghanistan are at risk of hunger, but shadows of the 2015 migration crisis hang over EU sympathy for those trying to flee.

"Some 5 million people in north Afghanistan are in direct threat of dire famine ... the situation is not so bad for now, but when the snow comes food will be hard to distribute," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told MEPs in Strasbourg on Tuesday (14 September).

They were unlikely to try to come to Europe because of the mountainous...