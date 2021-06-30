Ad
Prime minister Janez Janša. MEPs warned that the media and the judiciary are being 'obstructed' in Slovenia (Photo: European Union, 2020)

EU Presidency row - MEPs call out Slovenia's prosecutors failure

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

A group of MEPs on Tuesday (29 June) called for the suspension of EU funds to Slovenia - over Ljubljana's failure to appoint candidates to the new European-wide public prosecutor office.

As Slovenia takes over the rotating EU presidency this week, EU lawmakers from the Left, Green, liberal Renew and Socialist & Democrats groups urged the European Commission and the Council to use all the tools available to protect the rule of law and the EU budget.

They pointed out that European v...

