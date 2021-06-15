MEPs urged to end gas-funding, fix cross-border projects rules

EU member states have decided to extend subsidies for some cross-border natural gas projects until the end of 2027 - a delay criticised by green groups as a major policy "loophole", incompatible with the bloc's climate targets.
The so-called TEN-E regulation determines which cross-border energy infrastructure projects in the EU are eligible for public funds and fast-tracked permits, under the "Projects of Common Interest" (PCI).
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
