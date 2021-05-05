Ad
euobserver
French MEPs in Crimea

Investigation

Moscow using far right to infiltrate EU parliament

EU & the World
Investigations
by Anton Shekhovtsov, Vienna,

On the warm evening of 30 June 2020, a chartered plane operated by the Russian Severstal Air Company landed in Simferopol, the capital of Crimea annexed by Russia in March 2014.

Around half of the passengers travelling to Crimea on the special flight from Moscow were European politicians, but there were politicians and activists from other countries, such as Afghanistan, Chile, and Venezuela, too.

Politicians were escorted by interpreters – predominantly Russian women in their 2...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is author of Russia and the Western Far Right, and co-founder of the Vienna-based Centre for Democratic Integrity. The piece was written in cooperation with the UK-based Khodorkovsky Dossier Center.

Related articles

EU top diplomat should 'ask about Putin's palace'
Study casts doubt on possible far-right MEP alliance
Even Orbán rebukes Russia for Czech attack
'Era of EU naivety ends', MEP pledges on foreign meddling
French MEPs in Crimea

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigationsInvestigation

Author Bio

Anton Shekhovtsov is author of Russia and the Western Far Right, and co-founder of the Vienna-based Centre for Democratic Integrity. The piece was written in cooperation with the UK-based Khodorkovsky Dossier Center.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections