Why not recreate the European Community?

The European Union is facing some fundamental problems that need an rather urgent solution.

Five years after the vote for Brexit, the relations with the UK have gone sour. Everyone knows that the latest so-called sausage war over Northern Ireland will not be the last hick-up in the new post-Brexit relationship.

Switzerland recently blew up its treaty negotiations with the EU, while there are voices in Norway to do the same. Just like with Brexit, that would be detrimental for the ...