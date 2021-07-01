Turkey formally exits treaty against gender violence

Turkey's withdrawal from an international treaty on protecting women has triggered a backlash from rights organisations.
"At the stroke of midnight today, Turkey turned its back on the gold standard for the safety of women and girls," said Amnesty International's secretary general, Agnès Callamard, in a statement on Thursday (1 July).
Turkey's move comes as the EU begins negotiating a new migrant-swap deal with Ankara and amid other overtures to smooth tense relations.
It al...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
