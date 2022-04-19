Ad
Large amounts of fossil gas are needed to produce fossil hydrogen (Photo: National Renewable Energy Lab)

Is fossil hydrogen on its death bed?

Ukraine
Opinion
by Dominic Eagleton, London,

The gas industry portrays fossil hydrogen — also known as 'blue' hydrogen — as a climate friendly replacement for fossil fuels. But as Welsh crooner Mandy Rice-Davis might've said about gas lobbyists' claims for fossil hydrogen, they would say that, wouldn't they.

This is because large amounts of fossil gas are needed to produce fossil hydrogen, so promoting it as a 'climate solution' helps gas companies to stay in business, even though their business is destroying the climate and urgen...

UkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dominic Eagleton is senior gas campaigner at Global Witness, a London-based NGO.

