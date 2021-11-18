Revealed: EU plan to make 1,400 people-smuggling arrests in 2022

A leaked internal document has revealed the detail of dozens of operational plans to crack down on migrant smugglers next year, including a target to make over 1,400 arrests - mostly under the aegis of the EU's border agency Frontex.
The 59-page internal EU document, dated 13 November, offers a snapshot of 30 different plans set to be launched.
Some are led by individual member ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
