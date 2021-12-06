How to 'Europeanise' the upcoming French EU presidency?

The upcoming French presidency of the EU Council will most likely be perturbed by the presidential elections scheduled for April 2022, during which Emmanuel Macron will want to show his ability to protect the French national interests also in the EU context.
The tendency to put a European flag on French goals, however, is not a new phenomenon. This is why one of the key issues for the upcoming leadership of the Union is how to Europeanise the French presidency – meaning, how to make su...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Ilke Toygür is a European affairs analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute and CATS Fellow at German Institute for International and Security Studies. Nicoletta Pirozzi is head of the EU, politics and institutions programme at the Institute of International Affairs in Rome. Funda Tekin is director of the the Institute for European Politics in Berlin.
Ilke Toygür is a European affairs analyst at the Elcano Royal Institute and CATS Fellow at German Institute for International and Security Studies. Nicoletta Pirozzi is head of the EU, politics and institutions programme at the Institute of International Affairs in Rome. Funda Tekin is director of the the Institute for European Politics in Berlin.