Romania backs president's justice reform gamble

Romanians dealt an electoral blow to the governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) in the European elections on Sunday (26 May), as centre-right parties surged to over 50 percent of the vote.

Leading with 27 percent of the vote was the National Liberal Party (PNL), part of the European People's Party and backed by the Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, with almost all votes counted.

The results saw a nascent political movement enter the European Parliament for the first time - the l...