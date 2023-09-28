Time for a reset: EU regional funding needs overhauling

With the 2024 European elections around the corner, an important debate on the future of EU investment policies supporting people and territories will take a new turn.
Questions such as whether the EU has the right tools and instruments to support people and territories in light of the green, digital — and more than ever — industrial transitions will be raised. As part of this debate, a central question will be asked about where EU Cohesion Policy fits, what should be its central purpo...
Vasco Alves Cordeiro is president of the European Committee of the Regions.
