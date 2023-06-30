EU leaders sideline Hungary and Poland over migration

EU leaders on Friday (30 June) sidelined Poland and Hungary over a wider dispute on European policy on migration and asylum.
"I prefer to have no conclusions than bad conclusions," said Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel ahead of the meeting on Friday.
It is a sentiment likely shared by most other EU leaders at their two-day summit in Brussels that ended on Friday.
A separate statement from European Council president Charles Michel was instead issued — underlying the ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
