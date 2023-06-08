Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladimir Putin (c) and friend Gennady Timchenko (right of Putin) meeting French business leaders in Kremlin in 2017 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Investigation

EU lawyers for Russia: making 'good' money?

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian oligarchs have hired dozens of EU lawyers to unfreeze their fortunes and visa perks — posing ethical questions for Europe's legal sector.

Some EU lawyers are making what they call "good money", trying to win back what others call Russian loot.

The oligarchs' attorneys are doing nothing wrong because right-of-representation is sacred in the EU legal order.

But the storm of litigation in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is having a chilling effect on future EU actio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Fishing deal with Russia creates headache for Faroe Islands
EU to blacklist nine Russians over jailing of dissident
Russia on Eurovision: 'Bacchanalia for Western perverts'
Russian president Vladimir Putin (c) and friend Gennady Timchenko (right of Putin) meeting French business leaders in Kremlin in 2017 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawUkraineInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections