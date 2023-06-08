EU lawyers for Russia: making 'good' money?

Russian oligarchs have hired dozens of EU lawyers to unfreeze their fortunes and visa perks — posing ethical questions for Europe's legal sector.

Some EU lawyers are making what they call "good money", trying to win back what others call Russian loot.

The oligarchs' attorneys are doing nothing wrong because right-of-representation is sacred in the EU legal order.

But the storm of litigation in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) is having a chilling effect on future EU actio...