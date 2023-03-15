Ad
euobserver
Consumers, despite seeing benefits in the rollout of AI, had low trust in the use of AI systems respecting their personal data and were concerned it could manipulate their decisions (Photo: Jonathan Kemper)

How far will we — and the EU — let AI go?

Digital
Opinion
by Ursula Pachl, Brussels,

In the last few weeks, the world has been gripped by a remarkable artificial intelligence tool. ChatGPT can generate all types of texts such as essays, media articles, and even poems. It is both fun and fascinating. And yet ChatGPT is also raising difficult questions, with its potential for disinformation giving legislators a headache.

Brussels is currently at a crossroads for dealing with the enormously important questions about the role we see for AI in our society and, importantly, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Ursula Pachl is deputy director general of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

Related articles

The challenge of artificial intelligence
Eight EU states miss artificial intelligence deadline
EU in race to set global Artificial Intelligence ethics standards
EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
Consumers, despite seeing benefits in the rollout of AI, had low trust in the use of AI systems respecting their personal data and were concerned it could manipulate their decisions (Photo: Jonathan Kemper)

Tags

DigitalOpinion

Author Bio

Ursula Pachl is deputy director general of the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections