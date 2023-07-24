Vox's failure leaves Spain with hung parliament

Sunday's election in Spain has left a fragmented political landscape, where no party or potential coalition has achieved a clear working majority — raising concerns about a stalemate or even new elections.

After all the votes were counted, the conservative People's Party (PP) secured 136 seats, the Socialists (PSOE) 122, the far-right Vox 33 seats, and the left-wing Sumar won 31.

While the PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijó...