Pedro Sánchez's socialists celebrating on Sunday night, after the lack of a majority for the rightwing bloc of PP and Vox paved the way for a fresh leftwing coalition potentially staying in power (Photo: PSOE)

Vox's failure leaves Spain with hung parliament

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Sunday's election in Spain has left a fragmented political landscape, where no party or potential coalition has achieved a clear working majority — raising concerns about a stalemate or even new elections.

After all the votes were counted, the conservative People's Party (PP) secured 136 seats, the Socialists (PSOE) 122, the far-right Vox 33 seats, and the left-wing Sumar won 31.

While the PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijó...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

