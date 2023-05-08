Ad
Russian Victory Day parade to be scaled down this year (Photo: Dmitriy Fomin)

Visions of war and peace in Europe This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian president Vladimir Putin will cheer on a mini war-parade in Moscow on Tuesday (9 May), as German chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks of peace in Europe in Strasbourg.

Moscow's annual Victory Day parade, commemorating Russia's defeat of Nazi Germany in WW2, is to see fewer troops and armour than in past years and to use conscripts instead of normal soldiers amid mounting losses in Ukraine.

Putin has cancelled the Immortal Regiment march — a parade of WW2 veterans' relatives hol...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

