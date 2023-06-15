EU creating new incentive for illegal pushbacks

On the heels of one of the deadliest boat sinking of migrants off the Greek coast, with at least 78 dead and possibly many more, warnings are emerging that last week's political agreement on asylum will compel EU states to engage in even greater numbers of illegal pushbacks.

Those fears are embedded in a formula that determines how many people, including children, will be sent to detention-like centres as part of a fast-track, 12-week border procedure.

"The whole thing basically i...