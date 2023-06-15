EU creating new incentive for illegal pushbacks

On the heels of one of the deadliest boat sinking of migrants off the Greek coast, with at least 78 dead and possibly many more, warnings are emerging that last week's political agreement on asylum will compel EU states to engage in even greater numbers of illegal pushbacks.
Those fears are embedded in a formula that determines how many people, including children, will be sent to detention-like centres as part of a fast-track, 12-week border procedure.
"The whole thing basically i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.