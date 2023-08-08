Healthy people, healthy landscapes: a look into local food systems

Thursday is 'Veggie Day'. Schools have gardens in their backyards. Daily food surpluses are coordinated and sent to social organisations for those who need it most. And shops and restaurants can buy organic and local products such as fruit and vegetables from small farmers in the region through an online platform.
These are just some of the outcomes that Ghent has been experiencing for years thanks to its 'Ghent en Garde' [Ghent In Front] initiative. The urban food policy of this north...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
