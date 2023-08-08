Healthy people, healthy landscapes: a look into local food systems

Thursday is 'Veggie Day'. Schools have gardens in their backyards. Daily food surpluses are coordinated and sent to social organisations for those who need it most. And shops and restaurants can buy organic and local products such as fruit and vegetables from small farmers in the region through an online platform.

These are just some of the outcomes that Ghent has been experiencing for years thanks to its 'Ghent en Garde' [Ghent In Front] initiative. The urban food policy of this north...