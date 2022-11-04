UK conspiracy theorist David Icke denied entry to Netherlands

The Dutch cabinet has banned renowned British conspiracy theorist David Icke from entering the Netherlands for two years.
"By granting you access to the Netherlands, you are given a platform to publicise your theories in person, which can lead to disturbances of public order or the perpetration of violence in the Netherlands," the country's Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) said in a letter sent to Icke on Thursday evening (3 November).
Icke Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.