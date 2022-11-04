COP27 is where EU starts paying for colonial climate change

At a time when climate negotiations are shaped by concerns about the disparity between post-industrial countries in the Global North and emerging economies in the Global South, the United Nations COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, starting this weekend, will finally address compensation for nations and communities negatively impacted by climate change.
From unprecedented heatwaves across the world, torrential rains and severe flooding in Pakista...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Sara Chander is a co-founder of the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice — a people of colour-led advocacy initiative working toward justice for people in Europe.
Sara Chander is a co-founder of the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice — a people of colour-led advocacy initiative working toward justice for people in Europe.