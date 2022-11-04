Ad
euobserver
The historic contribution from African countries, many of whom were former colonies, to global CO2 emissions is just three percent. European countries are responsible for 22 percent. (Photo: 350.org)

COP27 is where EU starts paying for colonial climate change

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Sarah Chander, Brussels,

At a time when climate negotiations are shaped by concerns about the disparity between post-industrial countries in the Global North and emerging economies in the Global South, the United Nations COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, starting this weekend, will finally address compensation for nations and communities negatively impacted by climate change.

From unprecedented heatwaves across the world, torrential rains and severe flooding in Pakista...

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Sara Chander is a co-founder of the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice — a people of colour-led advocacy initiative working toward justice for people in Europe.

Related articles

EU support for climate compensation lacks concrete commitments
Flooded Pakistan needs climate reparations, not EU charity
EU should admonish less, and listen more, to the Global South
The historic contribution from African countries, many of whom were former colonies, to global CO2 emissions is just three percent. European countries are responsible for 22 percent. (Photo: 350.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Sara Chander is a co-founder of the Equinox Initiative for Racial Justice — a people of colour-led advocacy initiative working toward justice for people in Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections