Ad
euobserver
Spain's economy is a major theme in the EU election (Photo: Xurxo Martínez)

Spain's EP election campaign kicks off

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Spain's European Parliament election campaign officially kicked off on Friday (9 May) – with a new poll suggesting the vote on 25 May will be a head to head between the governing Partido Popular (PP) and the opposition socialists (PSOE).

The PP is expected to get 33.7 percent of the votes, or around 20-21 MEPs, with the PSOE on 31 percent, yielding some 18 or 19 MEPs. In both cases this is less than the elections five years ago when the parties won 23 and 21 seats respectively.

In...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

New Spanish party wants to turn indignation into political change
Spain's economy is a major theme in the EU election (Photo: Xurxo Martínez)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections