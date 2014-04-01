Almost half of Dutch want to limit EU powers

Barry Madlener of the far-right party, PVV, yesterday asked his colleagues in the Dutch parliament: "Do you want more or less European Union?"
The answer was an awkward silence.
The phrasing Madlener used was loaded because his leader, Geert Wilders, recently asked a crowd in the Hague if they wanted "more or fewer Moroccans" in their city and in the Netherlands.
The crowd's chanting of "Fewer! Fewer!" and Wilders' reply – "We'll take care of that" – have been widely criti...
