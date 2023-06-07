Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron (l), Chinese president Xi Jinping, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing in April. Different messages (Photo: European Commission)

Europeans don't see China as a rival, but weapons to Russia is a red line

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Europeans want to remain neutral in a potential US-China conflict and are reluctant to loosen ties with China, a new survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank published on Wednesday (7 June) found.

French president Emmanuel Macron was recently criticised for hitting a more conciliatory tone in Beijing in April, and suggest...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

China backtracks on ambassador claim in row with Baltic states
EU defends PR 'disaster' of China summit
China urges Ukraine peace, but echoes Moscow to EU guests
EU looks beyond Russia war to Chinese 'new world order'
French president Emmanuel Macron (l), Chinese president Xi Jinping, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing in April. Different messages (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections