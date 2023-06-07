Europeans don't see China as a rival, but weapons to Russia is a red line

Europeans want to remain neutral in a potential US-China conflict and are reluctant to loosen ties with China, a new survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank published on Wednesday (7 June) found.
French president Emmanuel Macron was recently criticised for hitting a more conciliatory tone in Beijing in April, and suggest...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
