Zoltán Kovács is government commissioner for the 2024 Hungarian EU presidency, and secretary of state for international communication and relations (Photo: Zoltan Kovacs' office)

Letter

Right of Reply from the Hungarian government

by Zoltán Kovács, Budapest,

In an opinion piece published on June 5, entitled Why Hungary cannot be permitted to hold EU presidency, authors Samira Rafaela and Tom Theuns openly call on EU institutions to strip Hungary of its right to hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024.

While such calls resonate well with the European Parliament's largely liberal, anti-Hungary majority, in reality it's nothing more than t...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Zoltán Kovács is government commissioner for the 2024 Hungarian EU presidency, and secretary of state for international communication and relations.

