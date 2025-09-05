Trump's Africa migrant deals may encourage EU deportations

Rwanda became the latest African state to accept foreign deportees from the United States last week after confirming that it had received seven people expelled by Washington.

President Paul Kagame's government confirmed in early August that it would accept up to 250 deportees from the US. To read this story, log in or subscribe Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week. Become a member Already a member? Already a member? Login