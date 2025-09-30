Ad
Olivér Várhelyi, then EU enlargement commissioner under the first Ursuala von der Leyen presidency, touring a patrol boat donated to the Libyan coast guard (Photo: European Union, 2023)

EU funding may reach human rights abusers in north Africa, warns leaked document

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU funds spent outside the bloc to tackle irregular migration may end up benefiting people slapped with international sanctions for rights abuses, according to a leaked internal European Commission document.

Seen by EUobserver on Tuesday (30 September), the paper outlines plans by the Brussels executive to spend some €142m up until 2027 to reinforce "migration...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

