EU dismisses demands to stop funding Libyan Coast Guard after shooting attack

The European Commission has dismissed civil society demands to cut Libyan Coast Guard funding after they shot up a charity rescue vessel in late August during a 20-minute gunfire assault.
"I think it's really important to say that if you want to improve the situation, we need to remain engaged," Guillaume Mercier, a European Commission spokesperson, told repor...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
