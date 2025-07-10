Outrage as EU gives nod to Greece to halt maritime asylum claims from Libya

The European Commission appears to have endorsed Greek government plans to suspend some applications for asylum, in what civil society organisations describe as a clear violation of both EU and international law.
Pressed on the legality of an Athens' draft law to stop processing asylum applications for three months for people arriving by sea from Libya, a spok...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.