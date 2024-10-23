Ad
euobserver
Helena Dalli, the European Commission's centre-left equality commissioner, makes the case for creating probable prison-like deportation centres outside the EU (Photo: © European Union 2024 - Source : EP)

Analysis

EU claim on embedding rights into planned 'return hubs' is a new low

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

One can no longer seriously take the European Commission's claims to defend human rights on migration.

On Wednesday (23 October), they sent their equality commissioner Helena Dalli to do their dirty work at the European Parliament plenary in Strasbourg.

Dalli half-heartedly read from a s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU leaders clash over controversial 'return hubs' for asylum seekers
Helena Dalli, the European Commission's centre-left equality commissioner, makes the case for creating probable prison-like deportation centres outside the EU (Photo: © European Union 2024 - Source : EP)

Tags

MigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections