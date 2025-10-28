Ad
euobserver
Cameroon's 92-year old president Paul Biya addresses the UN General Assembly last month. He's been president for 40 years, and won again on Monday with 53 percent of the vote — just as the electoral commission briefed in advance (Photo: United Nations)

EU's 'deep concern' on Cameroon post-election violence after fraud claims

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has weighed in with its "deep concern" at post-election violence in Cameroon and Ivory Coast, weeks ahead of a key summit with African leaders in Angola. 

In Cameroon, violent protests have broken out since president Paul Biya was declared the winner on Monday (27 October) — days after offici...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU at mercy of home countries in returning rejected asylum seekers
Italy's controversial migrant deal with Albania cut to six nationalities, from initial 22
Technocrat beats rabble-rouser - how African Union election borrowed from Brussels
Extra year delay to EU law will increase deforestation, chocolate firms warn
Why are EU-Africa relations still performative?
Frontex wants greater intelligence access as EU mulls expanding powers
Africa a ‘geopolitical priority,’ but EU-AU talks aim low
Cameroon's 92-year old president Paul Biya addresses the UN General Assembly last month. He's been president for 40 years, and won again on Monday with 53 percent of the vote — just as the electoral commission briefed in advance (Photo: United Nations)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections