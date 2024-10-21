Italy's controversial migrant deal with Albania cut to six nationalities, from initial 22

Italy will only able to send adult male asylum hopefuls to their processing centre in Albania if they come from six countries — down from Rome's initial list of 22 nationalities.
Bosnia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Cape Verde are now the only countries that could theoretically be dispatched to the Italian-run centres in Albania, because al...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
