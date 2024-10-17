EU's latest migration buzzword undermines its credibility

The EU's obsession with finding "innovative solutions" to migration is a distraction that undermines its credibility in managing asylum at home.
It suggests the EU's balance between solidarity and responsibility coded into their May overhaul on asylum laws is as shallow as their claims to reduce arrivals in full respect of international law.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
