A roundtable of EU leaders discussing 'innovative solutions' to migration just prior to the start of Thursday's EU summit in Brussels (Photo: Dutch prime minister's office)

Analysis

EU's latest migration buzzword undermines its credibility

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's obsession with finding "innovative solutions" to migration is a distraction that undermines its credibility in managing asylum at home.

It suggests the EU's balance between solidarity and responsibility coded into their May overhaul on asylum laws is as shallow as their claims to reduce arrivals in full respect of international law.

