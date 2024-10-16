Ad
The idea dovetails into wider scheduled discussions on so-called 'innovative solutions' on migration at the imminent EU summit in Brussels (Photo: Jumilla)

Detention centres abroad for criminal migrants 'on the table', says EU diplomat

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Detention centres to house migrants that have committed crimes could possibly be set up abroad, under the auspices of EU law, according to a senior EU diplomat.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday (16 October), the idea dovetails into wider scheduled discussions on so-called 'innovative solutions' on migration at the imminent EU summit in Brussels.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

