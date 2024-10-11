Ad
Spain's interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska has called for the EU to launch border control missions off the coast of west Africa (Photo: Spanish Interior Ministry)

Spain 'repeatedly' requested maritime EU border control help for Canary Islands

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Spain had “repeatedly” urged the EU to reactivate border control missions off the West African coast in recent months, officials said on Friday (11 October), as Spain’s Canary Islands continue to struggle with a spike in irregular migration.   

Madrid wants the EU to reactivate a surveillance missio...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

