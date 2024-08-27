Ad
The Spanish Canary Islands have seen a 154-percent spike in irregular arrivals, according to EU border agency Frontex (Photo: pedrobea)

Spain's Sánchez makes West Africa trip following migrant surge

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez will begin a three-day visit to Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal on Tuesday (27 August) following a surge in migration to the Canary Islands from West Africa in recent months. 

Part of Spain’s offer to Mauritania and Gambia is set to be short-term working visas that wou...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

