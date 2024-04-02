Will Senegal's new president break from the EU?

Senegal's new president Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a 44-year old former tax inspector, has promised to take the country out of the West African CFA franc, a currency pegged to the euro — and viewed by many as a relic of French colonialism.
At his formal swearing-in ceremony on Monday (2 April), Faye said his election pointed to "a profound desire for change".
Former president Macky Sall, who did not stand in the elections having served two terms, had been an ally of France.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
